At least 19 killed as UN peacekeepers clash with militia in CAR

Fighting erupted on Tuesday evening when peacekeepers attempted to disarm the militant group in the capital, Bangui.

Among the dead were militants and civilians, and dozens of others were injured during the clashes, Sanislas Mamadou Dangabo, the leader of a local Muslium civil society group opposed to the disarmament operation, told dpa.

Among the dead was one UN peacekeeper from Rwanda, the UN mission in CAR (MINUSCA) said in a statement.

Eight other peacekeepers were injured during the four-hour exchange of gunfire, one of them critically, according to MINUSCA.

The diamond-rich but poverty-stricken nation has been in crisis since late 2012, when violence broke out between Muslim and Christian rebel groups.

After a period of relative calm in 2016, fighting erupted again in early 2017 in various towns across the country.