British PM recalls ministers, weighs Syria action

As US President Donald Trump warned that missiles "will be coming" and France weighs strikes, May will reportedly seek her ministers' approval to join allies in targeting President Bashar Assad's regime.

However, some of her MPs have expressed caution about getting involved in the complex conflict in Syria and are pressing for parliament to be recalled from its Easter break to discuss any action.

May had avoided apportioning blame for the alleged attack in the rebel-held city of Douma on Saturday, but on Wednesday said: "All the indications are that the Syrian regime was responsible."

She continued: "The use of chemical weapons cannot go unchallenged. We will be working with our closest allies on how we can ensure that those who are responsible are taken to account."