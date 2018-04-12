US, S. Korea national security advisers to meet ahead of summits: Seoul

Chung Eui-yong, who personally delivered Kim's summit offer to Trump last month, returned to the US capital unannounced Wednesday as the two allies plan their upcoming summits with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.



Chung is due to meet Bolton on Thursday, the official at the South's presidential Blue House told reporters.



He added the meeting was a courtesy call aimed at "coordinating opinions ahead of the inter-Korean and US-North Korea summits".



The rare inter-Korean summit is scheduled to take place in just over two weeks, while the second meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim is expected as early as May.

The appointment this week of Bolton -- a mustachioed former UN ambassador and strong defender of a US first strike option against North Korea -- has raised concerns in Seoul over the prospects of the diplomatic thaw on the Korean peninsula.