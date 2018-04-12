Thirty-nine killed on Thailand's roads on first day of holiday period

Sharjah24 – dpa: Up to 39 people have been killed and hundreds injured in road accidents across Thailand the day before the country's traditional new year holidays, officials said Thursday.

The figure is higher than the death toll of 33 from the same day last year, despite continuous safety campaigns and strict law enforcement against drink driving and speeding.

Drink driving was the main factor in the incidents, which saw 461 people injured, with more than 80 per cent of the accidents involving motorcycles, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The deaths occurred on the first day of the government's one-week watch period, which it has dubbed the "Seven Deadly Days".

Thailand's roads are ranked the world's deadliest by the World Atlas website. 

Road accidents usually peak during two main holiday periods of the new year in January and the traditional new year, also known as the water festival, celebrated in South-east Asia in April.