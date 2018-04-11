Azerbaijan's long-time leader Aliyev poised for re-election

Aliyev, who cast his vote with his family at a polling location in the capital, Baku, has positioned himself as a guarantor of prosperity in the oil-rich nation on the Caspian Sea.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has sent about 280 observers to monitor the election. Initial results of the vote were expected Wednesday evening.

The election had been planned for October, but was moved up to April, a manoeuvre that representatives of the political opposition have decried as discriminatory against them.

Aliyev, 56, has received more than three-fourths of the votes in the past three presidential elections. After the last election, the presidential term was extended from five to seven years.

Aliyev was groomed for the presidency by his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as the country's leader for the previous decade.