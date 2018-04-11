Two civilians, one soldier killed in India-administered Kashmir

The Indian Army soldier was killed during an operation to weed out militants from a village in Khudwani area of Kulgam that began late Tuesday.



The civilians were injured as local youth took to the streets to protest against the operation, police said.



At least 35 others were being treated at the hospital for bullet, pellet and tear gas shell injuries, a doctor at the Qoimoh hospital said.

The local administration has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Kulgam district in view of the ongoing gunfight and the clashes. Internet services in the area have been suspended.