Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown

The state-run Indian Railways shared the data with Reuters days after an incident in which the brakes on a 22-coach train carrying hundreds of passengers failed, letting it run freely in reverse for about 13 km (eight miles).



The railways has suspended several officials since the incident, and its chairman acknowledged that turning around the culture and image of a government behemoth that employed 1.3 million and ran around 22,000 trains daily was going to take time, despite the safety success seen in 2017/18.



The number of deaths and injuries last fiscal year ending March 31 was the lowest in at least 18 years for which data was provided. The worst was in 2002/03, when 1,400 people were killed or injured. The figure in 2016/17 was 607, the data show.