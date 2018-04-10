Trump vows quick action in response to suspected chemical attack in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a briefing from military leadership at the White House

Trump told a meeting with military leaders and national security advisers he would make a decision by Monday night "or very shortly thereafter" on a response, adding that the United States had "a lot of options militarily" on Syria.



"But we can’t let atrocities like we all witnessed ... we can’t let that happen in our world ... especially when we’re able to because of the power of the United States, the power of our country, we’re able to stop it," Trump said.



The suspected chemical weapons attack late on Saturday killed at least 60 people, with more than 1,000 injured at several sites in Douma, a city near the capital, Damascus, according to a Syrian aid organisation.