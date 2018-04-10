Australian police raid three properties linked to former NAB supplier

"Investigators seized large amounts of documents and electronic storage devices, which will be examined by the squad's forensic accountants," New South Wales state police said in a statement.
Police said the raids in Sydney were in connection with a suspected scheme in which a person would allegedly receive illicit commission to authorise payments by a financial institution to a contractor, with the payments higher than the agreed value of the contract.
