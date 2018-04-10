Japanese FM to visit Seoul ahead of inter-Korean talks

Kono is scheduled to meet South Korean President Moon Jae In, who is set to hold an inter-Korean summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 27, as well as his counterpart Kang Kyung Wha.



Kono told reporters before setting off on Tuesday that he would ask Moon to discuss the abduction issue with Kim, adding, “I’d like to have a thorough exchange of views on North Korean issues.”



Tokyo officially lists 17 Japanese nationals as having been abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s.