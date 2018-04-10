N. Korea FM in rare Moscow visit amid diplomatic thaw

Ri Yong Ho's visit comes ahead of planned nuclear summits between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States in the coming weeks.



"Now it's particularly important (for North Korea) to enlist support, including from Russia, to cover its back," said Alexander Vorontsov, a specialist on the region from Moscow's Oriental Studies Institute.



Ri visited Beijing last week for talks with his Chinese counterpart, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a landmark trip to Beijing last month.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ri will discuss ways to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula, among other topics, Moscow's foreign ministry said.



The ministry hailed what it called "positive trends" in the region, in a statement ahead of the meeting.



The most recent North Korean ministerial-level visit to Russia saw the external economic relations minister visit Vladivostok in September.



Kim was expected to attend 2015 celebrations in Moscow for the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II but opted not to go at the last minute.



The leader's secretive three-day meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in March was his first trip abroad since gaining power from his late father in 2011. China is North Korea's main trading partner.



The visit was seen as a gesture of reconciliation after months of high tensions over the North's missile and nuclear programmes.



Kim is due to hold a summit with South Korea's Moon Jae-in on April 27 in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula, in only the third meeting of its kind.