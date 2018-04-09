Mexican government to review all joint work with U.S.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto asked all government ministries to review their cooperations with the U.S. at a cabinet meeting on Sunday night, the statement said.

The two neighbouring countries work together in several areas, including illegal immigration and the fight against organized crime.

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Mexico of not doing enough to prevent illegal immigrants from central America from entering the U.S. through Mexico.

Last week, he ordered the use of the National Guard on the border with Mexico until construction on a border wall can begin.

In response, Pena Nieto issued a statement calling for mutual respect between the two countries.