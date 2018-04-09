Mexican government to review all joint work with U.S.

  • Monday 09, April 2018 in 11:07 PM
  • President Trump shakes hands with Mexico's President at G20 Summit – File photo
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The Mexican government is to review all of its joint projects with the United States amid continuing tensions over migration and a planned border wall, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto asked all government ministries to review their cooperations with the U.S. at a cabinet meeting on Sunday night, the statement said.
 
The two neighbouring countries work together in several areas, including illegal immigration and the fight against organized crime.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Mexico of not doing enough to prevent illegal immigrants from central America from entering the U.S. through Mexico.
 
Last week, he ordered the use of the National Guard on the border with Mexico until construction on a border wall can begin.
 
In response, Pena Nieto issued a statement calling for mutual respect between the two countries.