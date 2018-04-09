Trump says U.S. to respond to Syria attack in 24-48 hours

"It was atrocious. It was horrible," Trump said, adding that "this is about humanity and it can't be allowed to happen."

On Saturday, an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, a rebel pocket outside of Syrian capital Damascus, killed at least 70 people, including children.

U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis said earlier Monday that Washington has not ruled out military action against the Syrian government following the chemical attack.

"I don't rule out anything right now," Mattis said, when asked by a journalist if the US would take action and launch airstrikes against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

The Pentagon chief said that "the first thing we have to look at is why are chemical weapons still being used at all when Russia was the framework guarantor of removing all the chemical weapons."

Trump said: "If it's the Russians, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out."