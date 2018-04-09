Trudeau attends emotional vigil for Canada bus crash victims

People look at photos of the victims during a vigil to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident

Hundreds of people including National Hockey League (NHL) players attended the vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos club at the center of one of the worst disasters to hit Canada's sporting community.



"We’re here behind you. We will be here for you," Rob Muench, mayor of the small farming town of Humboldt in Saskatchewan province, told the gathering.



Fourteen other members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team were injured in the accident, which occurred as the team was traveling to a league playoff game in the town of Nipawin, about 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Humboldt, on Friday.

The bus collided with a semi-trailer truck. Canadian police are looking into road, weather and vehicle conditions.