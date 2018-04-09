Australian PM loses 30th straight poll, faces leadership pressure

The latest widely watched Newspoll, published in The Australian newspaper, showed the Liberal-National coalition trailing the opposition Labor Party 52-48 on a two-party preferred basis, a margin that would deliver Turnbull an election defeat.



Although Australia is a year away from a general election, the Newspoll leaves Turnbull facing questions about his future.



Three Australian prime ministers have been ousted by their own parties since 2010, dumped by colleagues after their popularity began to wane.