UN strongly condemns latest deadly attack on peacekeepers in northern Mali

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to the Government of Niger and to MINUSMA," the Council said in a statement paying tribute to the peacekeepers who risk their lives and calling on the Malian Government to swiftly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.



"Attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," the statement underlined, stressing that "involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against MINUSMA peacekeepers constitute a basis for sanctions designations" in line with Council resolutions.



The Council members reiterated that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable," and reaffirmed the need for all States to combat, in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack, the second against MINUSMA in two days, and called on the Malian authorities to "swiftly and thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.