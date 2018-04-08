Lula turns himself in to Brazil police, ending standoff

Lula was flown by police to the southern city of Curitiba, where he was tried and convicted late last year, and taken to the federal police headquarters there to serve his sentence.



Protesters supporting Lula clashed with police outside the walls of the building. Officers used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.



In a fiery speech hours earlier to a crowd of supporters of his Workers Party outside the union building in Sao Paulo, Brazil's first working class president insisted on his innocence and called his bribery conviction a political crime, but said he would turn himself in.