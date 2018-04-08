Two killed in Muenster van incident, driver commits suicide

In a joint statement, the police and the state prosecutor's office said the victims were a 51-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.



They also confirmed that the man suspected of driving the van shot himself in the vehicle. State prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt said that the investigation so far led authorities to believe the assailant was "a 48-year-old man from Muenster."



There were no leads as yet on a potential motive. "Investigators are looking at the case from all possible angles," Botzenhardt added.