One killed in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York

The victim, Todd Brassner, 67, was found unresponsive and unconscious in his 50th floor apartment and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.



No informattion about the cause of the fire was available late Saturday night.



U.S. President Donald Trump, who has an office and a private residence in the midtown Manhattan structure, was not in the building at the time.



Fire officials said no member of the Trump family was in the building at the time.



"This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said on Twitter.

About 200 fire personnel responded to the incident that the department said was a four-alarm fire.



Video on social media showed flames outside of a few windows and black smoke billowing up from the high-rise.