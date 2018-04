Senior U.S. officials described the wealthy international businessmen as members of Putin's "inner circle".

"The United States is taking these actions in response to the totality of the Russian government's ongoing and increasingly brazen pattern of malign activity across the world," one official said.

Those hit by sanctions include aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, described as operating for the Russian government, as well as Alexei Miller, director of state-owned energy giant Gazprom.