Philippines President calls Rohingya killings 'genocide,' ready to accept refugees

In a wide-ranging speech before farmers on Thursday, Duterte said Europe should also help in accepting refugees from Myanmar as he lamented how the international community could not resolve the crisis.

“They can’t even solve the Rohingya crisis,” he said. “Now that’s genocide, if I may say so.”

“I really pity those people,” he added. “I’m willing to accept refugees, Rohingyas, yes, I will. But we have to split them with Europe.”

Nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims are living in camps in Bangladesh after fleeing a brutal military crackdown in Rakhine State, according to the United Nations.

The U.N. has accused the military of “ethnic cleansing” of the Muslim Rohingya minority in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Myanmar's authorities have so far blocked attempts for a U.N.-mandated fact-finding mission to investigate the situation on the ground.