Pakistani FM calls for regional counter-terrorism strategy

  • Thursday 05, April 2018 in 10:31 PM
  • Khawaja Asif, Foreign Minister of Pakistan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, stressed on the need for a regional strategy to overcome the scourge of terrorism that is impacting the south Asian region and the world at large.
He called for cooperation with neighbouring countries, particularly in the field of countering terrorism to ensure long term peace and development on a regional and global level.
 
The minister was speaking at the conclusion of the three-day Islamabad International Counter Terrorism Forum (IICTF-2018), organised by the the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA). The theme: ''Pakistan’s Endeavours and Achievements in Countering Extremism/Terrorism (PEACE)'', symbolised Pakistan’s long struggle in bringing peace back to its nation after facing a multitude of challenges on national and international fronts.