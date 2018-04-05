UN condemns terrorist attack against African Union mission in Somalia

A statement issued by the Security Council said, "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."



The Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice.



The attack reportedly killed and injured a number of soldiers belonging to the African Union Mission in Somalia, known as AMISOM.

The Council underscored its full support to AMISOM in delivering their mandate to reduce the threat posed by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab and armed opposition groups in Somalia, and paid tribute to all international actors working to bring peace and stability in Somalia.