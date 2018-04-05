Mine action is ‘concrete step towards peace,’ says UN chief on International Mine Awareness Day

"An unprecedented volume of landmines and unexploded weapons contaminates rural and urban war zones, maiming and killing innocent civilians long after conflict has ended," Mr. Guterres said in his message on International Mine Awareness Day, marked annually on 4th April.



Noting that roads cleared of explosive devices enable peacekeepers to patrol and protect civilians, he said: "Mine action is vital."



"And when fields are cleared and schools and hospitals are made safe, normal life can resume," he added.

According to the UN Mine Action Service, or UNMAS, after nearly two decades of steadily diminishing casualty rates, the total number of people killed or injured by landmines and other explosive hazards in recent and current intense conflicts has leapt to its highest since 1999; the human suffering caused by mines, explosive remnants of war and other explosive hazards, including roadside bombs or booby traps, is devastating.



"In our turbulent world, mine action is a concrete step towards peace," stated the Secretary-General.