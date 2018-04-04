British firm De La Rue to challenge government on passport contract

  • A handout photograph shows the original 'blue' British passport
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: British passport-making company De La Rue Plc said on Monday it would appeal a decision by the British government that would allow Franco-Dutch company Gemalto NV to make new blue national passports from 2019.

De La Rue's current contract, which ends in July 2019, is worth 400 million pounds ($561.96 million).

"Based on our knowledge of the market, it's our view that ours was the highest quality and technically most secure bid," a De La Rue spokeswoman said in a statement. While accepting that its tender represented a significant discount on the current price, the company said "we can accept that we weren't the cheapest."

De La Rue's appeal to the court decision was first reported by the Financial Times on Monday.