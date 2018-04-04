Woman wounds three at YouTube headquarters in California, then kills herself

The scenes following a possible shooting at the headquarters of YouTube in California

It was the latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States in recent years. Most recently, the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school has led to calls for tighter curbs on gun ownership.



Police did not identify the suspect or say what might have motivated Tuesday's shooting at YouTube, a video-sharing service owned by Alphabet Inc's Google which employs nearly 2,000 people at the San Bruno, California offices.



The woman approached an outdoor patio and dining courtyard on the campus around lunchtime and began to fire before entering the building, police said.

An affiliate of ABC and other local media, citing unnamed sources, identified the woman as Nasim Aghdam.



San Bruno police officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the identity of the attacker.

YouTube spokeswoman Jessica Mason could not immediately be reached for comment on the identification by media.