U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports

The U.S. tariff unveiling, representing about $50 billion of estimated 2018 imports and aimed at dealing a setback to China's efforts to upgrade its manufacturing base, drew an immediate condemnation from Beijing, along with a threat of retaliatory action.



China's Ministry of Commerce said it "will soon take measure of equal intensity and scale against U.S. goods."



"We have the confidence and ability to respond to any protectionist measures by the United States," the ministry said in a statement quoted by the official Xinhua news agency.

The ministry did not reveal any specific countermeasures, but economists widely view imports of U.S. soybeans, aircraft and machinery as prime targets for trade retaliation.



The tariff list from the U.S. Trade Representative's office followed China's imposition of tariffs on $3 billion worth of U.S. fruits, nuts, pork and wine to protest new U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed last month by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The standoff between the world's two largest economies has sparked market fears that they could spiral into a trade war that could crush global growth.



Asian share markets were mixed amid trade tension concerns, with Japan's Nikkei 225 off 0.1 percent but Shanghai's main index poised to open 0.3 percent higher.