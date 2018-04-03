Japanese minister to visit Seoul before two Koreas’ summit

Kono is expected to ask Moon to bring up the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea decades ago during his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 27, Kyodo said.



Japan, which has been left out of the inter-Korean talks, has apparently decided to seek help from Moon to resolve the abduction issue, Kyodo said.



Japan officially lists 17 Japanese nationals as having been abducted by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 2002, when then prime minister Junichiro Koizumi met late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, Kim acknowledged that Japanese citizens had been seized by his agents and apologised. Five of the 17 were then returned to Japan after more than 20 years.



During his stay in Seoul next week, Kono is reportedly also likely to hold talks with his counterpart Kang Kyung Wha to improve bilateral ties, which have been strained over the issue of the Japanese military’s forcing Korean women to work as sex slaves, known as "comfort women,” before and during World War II.

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman in Tokyo declined to confirm the report, saying, “Nothing has been decided.”



Kono’s visit to South Korea would be the first by a Japanese foreign minister since predecessor Fumio Kishida’s trip in December 2015, when the two countries reached a deal on the "comfort women" issue.

Meanwhile, Kono said in a speech on Saturday that North Korea appears to be "working hard to get ready for the next nuclear test" despite easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



The minister was referring to soil removal from the tunnel at North Korea's nuclear test site.

On Tuesday, the ministry’s spokeswoman declined to say what his remarks were based on.



The US-Korea Institute of Johns Hopkins University, which monitors North Korea, questioned his remarks.

"Commercial satellite imagery from March 23 shows quite a different picture: namely, that activity at the test site has been significantly reduced compared to previous months," it said on its 38 North website.



North Korea carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September.