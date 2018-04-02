Kremlin says Trump suggested Putin visit the White House

Presidents Putin and Trump talk during their bilateral meeting at G20 summit in Hamburg

Since that call, on March 20, preparations for a possible summit have not progressed because of a diplomatic row, the aide, Yuri Ushakov, said.

"When our presidents spoke on the phone, Trump proposed having the first meeting in Washington, in the White House," Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.

"Trump called Putin last month to congratulate him on his election victory and told reporters he believed he and Putin would meet "in the not too distant future."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders did not confirm an invitation had been issued to Putin, but said the two had discussed a number of venues for a potential meeting, including the White House.

"We have nothing further to add at this time," she told reporters on Monday.

Rolling out a welcome for Putin in the White House, rather than at a neutral location, could anger Trump's domestic critics, who accuse Russia of hostile acts against Western countries, including the United States.