18 killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian army base, villages

It was one of the most brazen attacks in recent months and was a precursor to a planned strike on Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State and the birthplace of the hardline group.

Boko Haram fighters attacked the base in the Cashew Plantation area on the outskirts of the city with suicide bombers, mortars and guns, leading to a prolonged battle, a senior military officer in Maiduguri said.

"Eighteen Boko Haram terrorists on foot attacked the military base while seven suicide bombers targeted residents of nearby Bale Shuwar and Alikaranti villages at 8:50 pm (1950 GMT)," said the officer who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak about the incident.

"The terrorists fired mortars at troops," the officer said.

"So far we have recovered 18 dead bodies from the two villages," Benlo Dambatto, an official from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) told AFP.

"The victims were killed while trying to escape the fight between the insurgents and the military," said Dambatto.