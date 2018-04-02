Malala flies out of Pakistan after memorable trip home

Yousafzai, now 20, arrived in Pakistan with her parents last week and was received by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at his office.

A reception Abbasi hosted for "Pakistan’s daughter" and an emotional reunion with her relatives and friends in her home town of Swat in the north-west of the country were the highlights of the four-day visit.

"It was short but a memorable time we spent with her. We all were very excited to have her here," Yousafzai’s cousin Mahmud ul Hasan told dpa. She promised to come again next year.