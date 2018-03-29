Indians claiming to be sports reporters detained in Australia

The group landed at Brisbane International Airport on Wednesday and were detained overnight, according to a statement from Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force (ABF).

Authorities were waiting for them to arrive after an ABF operative flagged the group as "non-genuine travellers" as they transited through Bangkok.

They had claimed to be accredited media representatives attending the Gold Coast Games, but eight of them now face deportation for possessing allegedly fraudulent credentials, the statement issued Thursday said.

The ninth person and alleged organiser, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, faces a maximum 20 years in jail after being charged with people smuggling and falsifying documents.