Germany aims to open first migrant repatriation site later this year

State Secretary Stephan Mayer, a member of the CSU Bavarian conservatives, told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper he was optimistic that his ministry could finalise a paper outlining those plans shortly after the Easter holiday.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, a longtime critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open the doors to more than a million migrants in 2015, has vowed to increase repatriation rates and crack down on any illegal activity by migrants.

Mayer said establishment of a federal repatriation centre was "a top priority" for the new German government, which took office earlier this month after nearly six months of political wrangling and uncertainty following the Sept. 24 election.

He said possible sites included transit centres in Manching or Bamberg, both in Bavaria, or at a migrant entry site in Giessen in the state of Hessen, that could house 13,000 people. There were also 3,000 spots free in former U.S. military sites, Mayer told the newspaper.

Human rights groups and other opponents have sharply criticised plans to open federal centres based on the Bavarian model, arguing that the Bavarian sites tend to isolate residents in difficult conditions.