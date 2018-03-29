German bank guard drives robbers off with smoke bomb

The thwarted robbers used explosives to try to blast open the cash machine in the western city of Witten at around 3:25 am (0125 GMT), damaging the machine's strongbox, as well as the building's roof and windows.

The blast triggered an alert to a remote site handling the bank's security. Once workers ascertained by video link that a robbery was under way, they detonated a remote control smoke bomb prepositioned in the bank, prompting the robbers to flee empty-handed.

It is not clear how much the damage will cost to repair.