German bank guard drives robbers off with smoke bomb

  • Thursday 29, March 2018 in 1:01 PM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: A quick-thinking German bank employee used a smoke bomb early Thursday to drive off a band of criminals trying to break into a cash machine, police say.
The thwarted robbers used explosives to try to blast open the cash machine in the western city of Witten at around 3:25 am (0125 GMT), damaging the machine's strongbox, as well as the building's roof and windows.
 
The blast triggered an alert to a remote site handling the bank's security. Once workers ascertained by video link that a robbery was under way, they detonated a remote control smoke bomb prepositioned in the bank, prompting the robbers to flee empty-handed.
 
It is not clear how much the damage will cost to repair.