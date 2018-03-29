68 dead in Venezuelan prison riot, attorney general says

Initial reports had said that five people had died when inmates at a detention centre at the regional police headquarters in Carabobo state took a guard hostage and set fire to mattresses.

However, Saab said in a series of tweets that the dead comprised 66 men and two women, who were visiting the prison overnight.

An investigation would be launched immediately to clarify what had happened, he added, saying that four prosecutors had already been assigned to the case.

The cells at the police headquarters are used as a temporary jail, from where detainees are taken to court to be sentenced.