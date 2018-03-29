Two Koreas in high-level talks ahead of summit

Kim is due to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in late April at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, followed by landmark talks with US President Donald Trump which could come as early as May.

At the Unification Pavilion on Panmunjom's northern side, the leader of Pyongyang's delegation Ri Son Gwon said Thursday's talks were aimed at paving the way for a meeting between the leaders of North and South -- the first direct public reference to a summit by any Northern official or media outlet.

"Over the past 80 days or so, many events that were unprecedented in inter-Korean relations took place," noted Ri, who is chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.

The head of Seoul's three-member delegation, unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon, told journalists earlier that setting a date for the summit, the third of its kind after meetings in 2000 and 2007, would be a key agenda item.

"We will have good discussions with the North to successfully hold the inter-Korea summit in April," Cho said.

The rapid rapprochement on the peninsula was kicked off by the Winter Olympics in the South and comes after a year of heightened tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes, which saw Kim and Trump engage in a fiery war of words.

Events have moved quickly since then, with a flurry of official visits between the two Koreas and an advance team of Southern performers heading north on Thursday ahead of K-pop concerts in Pyongyang.