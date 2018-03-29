Hopes high Ethiopia's new PM will ease political turmoil

The 42-year-old former minister of science and technology will take the reigns of one Africa's fastest growing economies after more than two years of protests and political turmoil that led to Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn's shock resignation last month.

But analysts say Abiy cannot stabilise Ethiopia unless he convinces the country's long-serving ruling coalition to change its authoritarian ways.

First on his agenda, they say, should be repealing a widely criticised state of emergency imposed after Hailemariam's resignation last month.

"Lifting the state of emergency is, I think, the first or most important step. Without that, there is no reform agenda," said Awol Allo, an Ethiopian political commentator who teaches law in Britain.