Slovakia, Malta recalls ambassador from Russia

Slovakia, a member of the European Union, stopped short of joining fellow member states in expelling Russian diplomats this week as an expression of solidarity with Britain.

British authorities allege that the Russian state conducted a chemical weapon attack on a former Russian spy turned double agent in southern England earlier this month.

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said that recalling the ambassador was a serious diplomatic act.

"In 25 years we have never recalled our ambassador to Moscow," he said in comments carried by Slovak state news agency TASR.

Malta also recalling its ambassador to Russia for consultations following the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in the British town of Salisbury, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"The government of Malta condemns the attack in Salisbury in the strongest possible terms, and agrees with the United Kingdom government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible," the ministry said.

Malta decided this week not to join 19 EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats over the episode, saying such a move would "effectively terminate diplomatic relations" due to the small size of Malta's diplomatic mission in Russia.