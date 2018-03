On his first trip abroad since taking power, Kim and his wife were met with honour guards and a banquet hosted by Xi, according to state media, which confirmed the visit on Wednesday only after Kim had returned to North Korea.

The two men held talks at the imposing Great Hall of the People during which they hailed their nations' historic relations, with Kim pledging that he was "committed to the denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula, according to China's Xinhua news agency.