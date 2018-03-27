Greece gets final green light for 6.7-billion-euro loan tranche

The ESM's board of directors gave its approval for the disbursement of the fourth tranche of the current 86-billion-euro rescue programme after Greece had implemented all of the 110 economic reforms it had committed to.

The first part of the current tranche amounting to 5.7 billion euros will be disbursed on Wednesday, the ESM said. A further disbursement of 1 billion euros, which is subject to further approval by the ESM, is expected to take place after May 1.

The money will be used for debt servicing (3.3 billion euros), building up a cash buffer (1.9 billion euros) and clearing domestic arrears (1.5 billion euros).

"Today's decision by the ESM board of directors acknowledges the hard work by the Greek government and Greek people in completing an extensive set of reforms," said ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling.

After the planned disbursement of the first part of this tranche on Wednesday, European credits will have given Greece 45.9 billion euros under the current assistance programme.

Greece has depended on three successive bailouts from eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund since 2010, but is expected to exit the current bailout programme and return to the financial markets in August.