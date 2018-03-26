Three climbers dead after falling from a mountain ridge in Japan

The seven climbers who were roped together are believed to have fallen about 100 metres as they headed towards the 2,805-metre peak of Mount Amida in the Yatsugatake mountain range, Kyodo News agency reported, citing local police.



A climber walking near the group reported the incident to police around 8:35 am (2335 GMT Saturday), Kyodo said.



The four injured were taken by a police helicopter to a hospital in Nagano prefecture.



One of them told medical workers at the hospital that "the climber at the front slipped, then everybody fell off the ridge,” Kyodo reported, citing hospital officials.