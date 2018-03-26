Air Canada jet makes emergency landing at airport outside Washington

The twin-engine Embraer 175 aircraft, bound for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from Toronto, landed safely at nearby Washington Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia at 6:18 p.m. EDT (2218 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.



All 63 passengers and four crew members aboard Air Canada Flight 7618, operated by Sky Regional, exited the aircraft onto the tarmac unharmed, the airline said.



An FAA spokesman, Rick Breitenfeldt, also said he was not aware of any injuries.



The FAA said it would investigate the incident. Neither the agency nor the airline provided any information about the origin of the smoke reported in the cockpit.

Photos posted on Twitter by a passenger showed a group of travelers huddled on the airfield at Dulles, and an emergency vehicle parked next to the plane on the tarmac.