Myanmar to elect new president on Wednesday

Htin Kyaw said he wanted to "take a rest" from his current work after becoming Myanmar's head of state in March 2016, the first civilian leader after more than a half-century of military rule.



Myanmar’s lower house of parliament on Friday elected 66-year-old former lower house speaker Win Myint as vice president. The same house is expected to select Win Myint as president on Wednesday.



Both Htin Kyaw and Win Myint are stalwarts of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) and close to de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is barred from the presidency and rules the civilian government under the title of state counsellor, above the presidency.