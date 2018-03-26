Dozens of children missing after deadly blaze at Russia mall

More than 40 people were injured, and 60 others, including 41 children, were still missing, state news agency TASS reported.



Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the blaze, which started on the fourth floor of Winter Cherry shopping mall in central Kemerovo before ripping through an area of 1,500 square metres, TASS reported, citing an emergency services spokesman.



Thirteen bodies had been found in one of the movie theatres, said Vladimir Chernov, the region's first deputy governor.

Twenty people were rescued from the burning mall, which opened in 2013, and some 100 others were evacuated, TASS reported.



Several people were reported to have jumped out of windows of the building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.