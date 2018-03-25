France mourns 'hero' officer who took place of hostage in attack

Arnaud Beltrame, 44, a gendarme who once served in Iraq, had been raced to hospital fighting for his life after being shot by the gunman during the siege at the Super U store in the southwestern town of Trebes near the Pyrenees mountains.



His actions were described as heroic by politicians across the political spectrum.



“He fell as a hero, giving up his life to halt the murderous outfit of a terrorist,” Macron said in a statement shortly before dawn on Saturday.



Macron said France would organise a national tribute in Beltrame’s honor, the president’s office announced after he met with members of the government and officials involved in the attack investigation. It gave no further details.

The attacker was identified by authorities as Redouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old Moroccan-born French national from the city of Carcassonne, not far from Trebes, the tranquil town of about 5,000 people where he struck on Friday.



Lakdim was known to authorities for drug-dealing and other petty crimes, but had also been under surveillance by security services in 2016-2017 for links to the radical Salafist movement, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said on Friday.

The attacker’s rampage began when he shot the occupant of a car he stole and fired on a group of police joggers, wounding one. He then headed to a supermarket where he killed two people, an employee and a client, bringing Friday’s toll to three dead and 16 injured, according to a government readout.



Beltrame’s death took the number killed to four.