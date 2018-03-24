Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which was centered in a much more remote region than a magnitude 7.5 tremor that rocked the country's mountainous mainland highlands on Feb. 26, killing 100 people.

The epicenter of Saturday's quake was located 180 kilometers (112 miles) southwest of Rabaul on New Britain island, some 900 km northeast of the capital Port Moresby, at a depth of 68 km (40 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was revised down from an initial reading of magnitude 6.8 and a depth of 60 km.

"Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.