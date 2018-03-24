Facebook faces 'Oppenheimer moment' over Trump scandal

The scandal over the way Cambridge Analytica obtained personal information to try to manipulate US voters "is the most important moment that Facebook has faced since it went public (in 2012)," according to Professor Andrew Przybylski of Oxford University, one of the world's leading authorities on social media psychology.

He compared their reluctance to admit the destructive potential of social media to the epiphany of the father of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer, who declared, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

"With Facebook we have to acknowledge we are giving Frodo the Ring," Przybylski told AFP, referring to the object in the Lord of the Rings which confers absolute power.

"If you gave me the Ring I would be corrupted.

"It is not that what is happening at Facebook is by its nature bad," he added. "It is that they are using our data for products and services, but that we have no idea what they are up to."

He called for regulation and a new "ethical framework (to ensure) that users' rights are protected and that research is being done transparently and in the public interest."

Przybylski said similar crises had led to the establishment of ethical standards in other areas.