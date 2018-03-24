ISA condemns shooting and hostage-taking incidents in France

In a statement issued here today, the ISA denounced these criminal acts which rejected by religions and human values and laws and called for mobilising efforts to fight terrorism and dry up its source of financing.

The Abu Dhabi-based organisation expressed condolences to the Government and people of France as well as to families of the victims, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

Launched in UAE capital Abu Dhabi last year as a working group to confront organised and transnational crime, the ISA member countries are the UAE, France, Italy, Spain, Senegal, Bahrain, Morocco and Singapore.