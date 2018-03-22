U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms

If passed by the House of Representatives and Senate by a Friday midnight deadline, it would avert the shutdown of many federal agencies and programs beginning this weekend, when existing funds expire.

Another $380 million is planned for grants to states to secure U.S. election systems.

Democrats said the bill will help fund the Gateway rail tunnel under the Hudson River connecting New York and New Jersey and serving both Amtrak and New Jersey commuter trains, which Trump opposes.

But a Republican aide said that funding will be at the discretion of the Trump administration.

If approved by Congress and signed into law by Trump, the bill would take budget squabbling off the table in Congress for the next several months, allowing lawmakers to focus on their November re-election efforts.

Lawmakers have been arguing since early 2017 about funding for the current fiscal year. Since then, several temporary funding measures have been enacted. Two brief government shutdowns recently occurred due to Congress' inability to pass appropriations bills in a timely way.