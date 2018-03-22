Boris Johnson likens Russian World Cup to 1936 Berlin Olympics

Speaking to a parliamentary committee, Johnson made the comments in response to opposition Labour lawmaker Ian Austin, who said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "going to use [the football tournament] in the way Hitler used the 1936 Olympics."

"I think that your characterization of what is going to happen in Moscow at the World Cup, in all the venues - yes, I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right," Johnson said.

"I think it's an emetic prospect, frankly, to think of Putin glorying in this sporting event," he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the comments, saying they exemplified a British campaign to portray Russia as an enemy.

The Soviet Union battled against invading Nazi forces and then liberated Europe, giving up millions of lives in the process, Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

"Any such comparisons of our country ... are unacceptable in principle and unworthy of the head of a diplomatic institution of a European state," she wrote.

Russia is due to host the finals of the World Cup, which takes place every four years, in June and July.

Austin said the England football team should withdraw from the event, but Johnson disagreed, saying it would be "wrong to punish" the team or England fans.

Prime Minister Theresa May said last week that Britain would send no senior officials or members of the royal family to the World Cup finals.

That announcement was part of a package of measures announced by May, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, in response to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain.